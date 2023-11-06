Update on Mercedes Moné, and a former OVW women’s champ signs with AEW

– It’s been nearly six months since Mercedes Moné last competed, with the former IWGP Women’s Champion having been on the injured list since May. Per a report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are no plans for Moné to return to NJPW or Stardom anytime soon.

– Former OVW Women’s Champion Megan Bayne is under a full AEW contract, but has been in Japan last few months training on her skills with Stardom.