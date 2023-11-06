Update on Mercedes Moné, and a former OVW women’s champ signs with AEW
– It’s been nearly six months since Mercedes Moné last competed, with the former IWGP Women’s Champion having been on the injured list since May. Per a report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are no plans for Moné to return to NJPW or Stardom anytime soon.
– Former OVW Women’s Champion Megan Bayne is under a full AEW contract, but has been in Japan last few months training on her skills with Stardom.
AEW has signed independent wrestling star Megan Bayne and she has been signed on for some months.
– Fightful Select pic.twitter.com/rmFmPQHMbZ
— Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) November 6, 2023