Sareee signs with Sukeban

Nov 6, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Sarray/Sareee, who was reportedly negotiating with an “American company” which many assumed was WWE, has just been revealed to have signed with new Japanese/American female wrestling company Sukeban. Sukeban’s second event will be this December in Miami.

Sareee said she chose Sukeban to reunite with her Cherry Bomb Girls stablemates.

