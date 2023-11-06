Sareee signs with Sukeban
Sarray/Sareee, who was reportedly negotiating with an “American company” which many assumed was WWE, has just been revealed to have signed with new Japanese/American female wrestling company Sukeban. Sukeban’s second event will be this December in Miami.
Sareee said she chose Sukeban to reunite with her Cherry Bomb Girls stablemates.
We have signed @Sareee_official to a multi-year contract. She will debut for Sukeban next month in Miami as a member of the Cherry Bomb Girls. pic.twitter.com/JISbi4c3gc
— Sukeban (@Sukeban_World) November 6, 2023