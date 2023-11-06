Recent WWE and AEW attendance figures

WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week, Raw topped the list, while Collision was the least attended show. SmackDown was a taped show, so there was no attendance. Here’s the list:

WWE Raw – Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SS – 7,959 sold

AEW Dynamite – Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center – 4,112 sold

AEW Collision – INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas – 3,026 sold