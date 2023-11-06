Notes on Paul Wight, Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay, and Dralistico

– Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Observer Radio):

“WWE is definitely in the picture (when it comes to signing Will Ospreay when his deal is up in February)”

– There is scheduled to be some type of a sponsorship involvement in the big eight-man tag-team match coming up in AEW that sees Paul Wight coming out of retirement to return to the ring alongside Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and Kota Ibushi against The Don Callis Family.

– As noted, Dralistico recently signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling. Apparently the deal that the wrestling veteran signed with AEW was a full-time one.

– Chris Jericho (via Tokyo Sports):

“I think it is natural for AEW to come to Japan, since we have our expansion outside of Japan also in mind.

I think that something like an AEW raid on DDT Pro or New Japan Pro Wrestling will happen in the future.”