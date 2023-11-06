NJPW Strong Women’s champion Giulia in talks with WWE

PWInsider.com is reporting that sources have indicated to them that WWE is actively trying to get NJPW Strong Women’s champion Giulia.

The 29-year-old is currently signed to STARDOM and holds the Artist of Stardom title along with the NJPW Strong title and is one of the most highly-regarded women wrestlers on the planet.

PWInsider adds that Giulia is expected to visit the WWE Performance Center later this month after advanced discussions between the two parties.

Giulia last defended her NJPW Strong Women’s title on October 28 against Hyan at the Fighting Spirit Unleashed event in Las Vegas. She won the title from Willow Nightingale at the NJPW Strong Independence Day event on July 5.