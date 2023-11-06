Jon Moxley will be in action at NJPW Lonestar Shootout.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley and David Finlay will clash in tag team action at NJPW Lonestar Shootout. Moxley will team up with Wheeler Yuta, while Finlay will join forces with KENTA. Finlay attacked Moxley and Will Ospreay at NJPW Power Struggle.

Other matches were also added to the card. The Bullet Club team of Chase Owens, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Gabe Kidd will face Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, KUSHIDA, and Kevin Knight.

Elsewhere on the show, Tom Lawlor and Fred Rosser will reignite their rivalry in a singles match. Plus, Ultimo Guerrero, Rocky Romero, and Hechicero will take on Atlantis, Tiger Mask, and Mascara Dorada.

NJPW Lonestar Shootout airs on November 10 on Fite

https://www.fite.tv/watch/njpw-lonestar-shootout-2023/2pdrf/