Cody Rhodes says last match offered in AEW was against Sting

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes revealed in an interview that the last match he was offered in AEW was against The Icon himself, Sting.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Cody said he was a “little Stinger” back in the day and is honored to have played a part in Sting’s final run.

“It wasn’t confirmed or anything like that, but just the little I had to do with his debut there is a wonderful memory,” Rhodes said.

Sting made his debut with AEW in December 2020 during the Winter Is Coming event when Rhodes was still an EVP with AEW, and now, the former WCW champion is winding down his career with his final match at the Revolution pay-per-view in the beginning of 2024.

“Maybe I’ll pull out a Stinger Splash in his honor. Seriously, cheers to a wonderful career,” Rhodes continued.