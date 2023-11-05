WWE Supershow Results / Springfield, Ma / Sun Nov 5, 2023

The LWO: Carlito and Toro del Cruz defeat The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

OMOS, with MVP, defeats Akira Tozawa.

Butch defeats Karrion Kross, with Scarlett, via roll-up pinfall.

Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston defeats Ivar by pinfall after putting him through a table.

DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Becky Lynch defeats Natalya.

Main Event: WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura

in a Triple-Threat Title match.

