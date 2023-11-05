WWE Supershow Results / Springfield, Ma / Sun Nov 5, 2023
The LWO: Carlito and Toro del Cruz defeat The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.
OMOS, with MVP, defeats Akira Tozawa.
Butch defeats Karrion Kross, with Scarlett, via roll-up pinfall.
Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston defeats Ivar by pinfall after putting him through a table.
DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.
Becky Lynch defeats Natalya.
Main Event: WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura
in a Triple-Threat Title match.
