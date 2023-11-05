Two more expected to join Sane and SKY alliance

Kairi Sane made her first WWE appearance in over three years yesterday at the Crown Jewel premium live event, coming out to help her fellow Japanese star IYO SKY retain the WWE Women’s title over Bianca Belair.

But it looks like more good things are coming their way. Verified Reddit insider u/Kermit125, who called Kairi’s arrival, added that “another friend” is coming to join the two stars “plus another that no one will see coming, not even their closest ally.”

Speculation is now running rampant on who these two friends are, with many guessing that one of them will be Asuka.

Sane is scheduled to be part of the Smackdown roster moving forward.