Three new matches announced for Wrestle Kingdom

Will Ospreay, David Finlay and John Moxley will compete in a triple threat match for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, or a brand new championship, to be revealed by NJPW at the show, after Finlay smashed both the IWGP United States and United Kingdom titles today with a sledge hammer.

Bryan Danielson will face Kazuchika Okada.

Hiromu Takahashi will defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against El Desperado.

There is also a rumor that Zack Sabre Jr. will put the NJPW World Television Championship on the line against Hiroshi Tanahashi, after Tana pinned Sabre in the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team title match earlier this morning at NJPW “Power Struggle”.