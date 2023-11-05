Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results

Following the conclusion of AEW Collision on Saturday, more activities took place within the INTRUST Bank Arena located in Wichita, Kansas.

There were bouts recorded both before and after AEW Collision, which are set to be broadcasted in the upcoming episode of Ring Of Honor TV.

Here are the comprehensive results:

Eddie Kingston, the ROH Champion, overcame Angelico using a brainbuster move.

Leyla Hirsch won against Charlette Renegade, with Racheal Ellering coming to Hirsch’s aid but getting no acknowledgment afterward.

The Iron Savages triumphed over Griff Garrison and Cole Karter, featuring Maria Kanellis.

Anthony Ogogo emerged victorious against Jon Cruz.

Billie Starkz, alongside the ROH Women’s Champion, beat Rachael Ellering. Following the match, Athena confronted Ellering, prompting Starkz to join in, until Leyla Hirsch intervened.

Josh Woods bested XK Bishop.

The team of Darius Martin, Action Andretti, and The Infantry outperformed Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Peter Avalan, and Ryan Nemeth.

Dralistico came out on top against Gravity.

Source: PWInsider