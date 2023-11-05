RVD comments on Ric Flair’s AEW debut

On his latest episode of 1 Of A Kind With RVD, Rob Van Dam offered some details about running into Ric Flair backstage at the Philadelphia show for AEW Dynamite (via Wrestling Inc). Van Dam explained he wasn’t aware ahead of time that Flair would be appearing for the event and appreciated the chance to witness the surprise firsthand. You can find a few highlights on the subject and listen to the full podcast below.

On bumping into Flair backstage at Dynamite:

“I just said ‘Dude, what are you doing here?’ He said ‘Hey, I’m going to work, man.’ We just laughed. I said ‘Do they know you’re here? The crowd?’ He said ‘No, I’m a surprise.’ He was coming out in the next segment. I was like ‘Awesome. That’s f***ing cool.’”

On catching the crowd response to Flair’s appearance:

“I love Philly, and that’s so awesome that we’re giving them such an awesome show with big things like that. I watched behind the curtain until I could see Philly’s reaction to Ric Flair coming out, because I just thought that was a really cool and unexpected moment.”