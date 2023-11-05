NWA unlikely to air on CW TV following illegal substances spot at Samhain

A segment at Samhain showed Father James Mitchell (The Sinister Minister) engage in some not-so-PG activities, with him being shown to snort some illegal substances, handing out what was implied to be cocaine to some of the talent near him. This was a spot pushed by Corgan, though this controversial bit has caught the attention of those at the CW.

The network is not happy, and a report from Haus of Wrestling has indicated that there is now a 90% chance that NWA Powerrr will no longer be appearing on CW television, and will instead air exclusively on the CW app, along with an NWA reality show.