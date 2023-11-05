Notes on Matt Hardy and Yulisa Leon

– Julissa Mexa (Yulisa Leon) after being released by WWE (NXT), made her The Crash Lucha Libre debut in Tijuana last night. She won the Crash Women’s Championship.

– Matt Hardy stated:

“If you’re one of those fans online that get mad or the internet wrestling reporters post stuff and we make headlines because we talk about interesting stuff and we have interesting viewpoints, interesting opinions,and if you get mad about all that, and don’t like me, and you think I’m a pariah, fine. Have it your way. There’s plenty of people that don’t and those are the people that I’m catering to now because once again, even at AEW, myself and Jeff, we’ve been very nice for a long time. We were willing to give back and give back and give back, but now, we really hadn’t been shown the respect that we should have been getting all along. So now we’re going to stop giving and we’re going to start taking, so we’re not becoming heels, we are becoming real and you are going to see the most realistic version of Matt Hardy that you’ve ever seen coming up in the future.”