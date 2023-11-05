Notes on John Cena, Gunther, and Sarray

– Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said on his post Crown Jewel wrap up show that WWE are now working on potentially bringing Sarray back to the company.

– Tonight was the last appearance on the calender for John Cena in this brief chapter of his WWE career.

Cena said on WWE’s “The Bump” last week that he had to get special permission from SAG to have this run.

– WWE’s Gunther is not allowed to leave United Stated for next six months due to strict residency regulations.

This means he will not be able to compete at WWE’s “Elimination Chamber” PLE this February in Australia.