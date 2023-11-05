Logan Paul: “I’m not here to take part, I’m here to take over”

Logan Paul was a busy man last night at Crown Jewel as after he beat Rey Mysterio to become the new WWE United States champion, WWE officials quickly rushed him do virtual media interviews to promote his win.

Still sweaty and with the United States title on his shoulder, Paul talked to various members of the media for a few minutes each discussing his win and future.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, one of those who got to talk to Paul, asked if we were going to see him more now that he carries a championship.

“I think I have to. I think I have to,” replied Paul, saying you have to watch Raw and Smackdown now to see where he shows up.

“I’m going to make some surprise appearances and show these wrestlers who is the real king,” he added.

Paul noted that he was “winded” from his match with Mysterio and the boxing match with Dillon Danis last month was a walk in the park compared to the athletic ability and endurance needed to be in WWE.

“I feel like I really earned this,” Paul continued, shooting down the online commentary from fans that he was spoon-fed everything his whole life.

“I work harder than your simple minds could even comprehend. I do more in 12 hours than most people do in 12 months,” he continued. “My blueprint cannot be duplicated. My pace is unmatched. I’m not playing the same game as other people. I’ve beaten the matrix and I’m the architect.”

Paul said this is just the beginning of him in WWE and with time, he will be taking over.

“I’m not here to take part, I’m here to take over,” Paul concluded.