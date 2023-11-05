Lady Frost gives an update on her absence

Lady Frost has revealed that she’s been out of action, but hopes to be back this week. Frost hasn’t been seen since an October 19th episode of ROH TV, and she took to Twitter to note that she has been out, though she didn’t specify why.

She wrote:

“I haven’t talked about it, but I’ve been out of action for 3 weeks. Hopefully, I’ll be back this week!

In the meantime, check out my big cartel site for merch or if you feel inclined to send Turbo/Stanley a welcome home gift you can do so at $RealLadyFrost”