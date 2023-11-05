Independent wrestler Rob Rage passes away

Rob Thomson a.k.a. Rob Rage age 41 , a Canadian independent wrestler passed away on November 4th. Thomson went into cardiac arrest backstage at a wrestling show.

He returned to the backstage area after competing at a fundraising event in Hamilton, Ontario. An individual close to the situation stated that when Thomson came back to the dressing room, he went into cardiac arrest and some wrestlers performed CPR until medical personnel arrived. Despite efforts from the wrestlers and medical responders, Thomson passed away.

Thomson had been wrestling since 2012 and has competed in a multitude of promotions across Canada. On the Dark Side of the Ring episode about The Road Warriors (Road Warrior Animal & Road Warrior Hawk), Rob portrayed Hawk in the cinematic scenes.