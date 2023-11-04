WWE Supershow Results / Rochester, N.Y. / Sat Nov 4, 2023

Nov 4, 2023 - by David Roberson

The LWO: Carlito and Toro del Cruz defeat The Street Profits: Angleo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

Karrion Kross, with Scarlett defeats Butch.

DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston defeats Ivar.

OMOS, with MVP defeats Akira Tozawa.

Becky Lynch defeats Natalya.

Main Event: WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Ricochet / Shinsuke Nakamura.

 

