WWE Supershow Results / Rochester, N.Y. / Sat Nov 4, 2023
The LWO: Carlito and Toro del Cruz defeat The Street Profits: Angleo Dawkins and Montez Ford.
Karrion Kross, with Scarlett defeats Butch.
DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.
Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston defeats Ivar.
OMOS, with MVP defeats Akira Tozawa.
Becky Lynch defeats Natalya.
Main Event: WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Ricochet / Shinsuke Nakamura.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM