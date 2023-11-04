WWE Experience venue launching in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in January 2024

The WWE Experience is opening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in January 2024 and the venue will host a museum, superstore, a ride, and other immersive WWE experiences.

WWE commentator Michal Cole also added that the WWE Experience will feature Superstar meet and greets as well.

The 40,000 square foot venue will be permanently located at The Boulevard in Riyadh. The Boulevard is a 220-acre neighborhood containing high-end retail and entertainment outlets.

When TKO Chairman Vince McMahon said that Saudi Arabia is now “WWE’s home” last week he was not kidding as this will be the first WWE attraction of its kind anywhere in the world.

Additional details about the WWE Experience will be announced soon.