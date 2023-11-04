WarGames returning to this year’s Survivor Series

WWE officially announced with a promo video that WarGames is returning to the Survivor Series later this month.

The WarGames match was brought to main roster shows last year, also at the Survivor Series, after having previously been part of the November NXT special events.

The Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois is less than 2,000 seats away from a total sellout after the stage size was decreased and all the seats were opened, including those behind what was supposed to be the stage. Over 15,000 tickets have been sold so far.

Two WarGames matches took place last year, one with the women and one with the men and that is also expected for this year’s broadcast.