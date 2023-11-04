Sami Zayn steals Damian Priest’s Money In The Bank briefcase

Damian Priest’s Money In The Bank briefcase was stolen by Sami Zayn at Crown Jewel today, preventing him from cashing it in.

Following the conclusion of the Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins championship match, Damian Priest sprinted to the ring with a referee and was about to cash in his briefcase but a man in a hoodie drove Priest into the steel post.

The mystery man uncovered himself to be Sami Zayn and Zayn then stole the MITB briefcase and bolted through the WWE Universe in the stands. Priest followed him but Zayn’s big head start allowed him to vanish backstage before Priest got his hands on him.

Zayn’s feud with the Judgment Day continues and during the Kickoff show, he beat JD McDonagh.