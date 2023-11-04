Preview for tonight’s AEW Collision
A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.
During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Excalibur did his usual speed-read through updates to lineups for updated AEW programming.
While running down the card for Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, a new women’s bout pitting Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura was announced.
Previously announced for the show is The Acclaimed’s National 69 Day Celebration, Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Ricky Starks & Big Bill & Gates of Agony vs. LFI & FTR, as well as AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland.
