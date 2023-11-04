Match Order For Today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 PLE Revealed

What order will the matches play out at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia?

Let’s find out!

As noted, WWE announced during the Kickoff Show that the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and Drew McIntyre will start things off on the PLE.

Featured below is the complete match-order for today’s show.

WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 MATCH ORDER

* Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

* World Heavyweight Title: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark

* John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

* SPOILER SEGMENT

* U.S. Title: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

* WWE Women’s Title: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

Make sure to join us here at Gerweck.net this afternoon for live WWE Crown Jewel 2023 results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.