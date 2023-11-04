Logan Paul wins the WWE United States title at Crown Jewel
Logan Paul won his first WWE title today at Crown Jewel, defeating Rey Mysterio to become the new United States champion.
Paul was going to use to brass knuckles which were given to him by an associate of his but lost them before making use of them. As the knuckles were going to be retrieved, Santos Escobar showed up to spoil the party, but then made a mistake of leaving them behind as he chased Paul’s friend.
With Paul set up for the 619, he grabbed the brass knuckles again and ate the 619, but knocked out Mysterio as he went for the splash and covered him for the three-count.
It was another excellent outing for the talented Paul, hitting his moves to perfection. At one point, Paul saved Mysterio from disaster when he went for the moonsault but was short in his rotation, with Paul noticing and grabbing him just inches before spiking his head to the mat.
Just 8 matches into his career, @LoganPaul has cemented his place in the world of sports entertainment… and now, he’s got the hardware to prove it.
Congratulations to your new U.S. Champion, “The Maverick” Logan Paul. #USTitle #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/bpFF76jvtf
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 4, 2023
NO WAY!!!@LoganPaul just defeated @reymysterio at #WWECrownJewel to become the NEW @WWE #USChampion!#AndNew pic.twitter.com/4dtXu9WRR1
— WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2023
Great, now Smackdown has basically no male singles titles because they are held by part timers thanks to the social media scandal magnet and crypto scammer. WWE fired people for less btw.
Ugly belt, horrible champion.
I mean…at least he looks semi-competent in the ring, so it isn’t a complete David Arquette situation? Sorry, I’m just grasping at straws for a silver lining here.