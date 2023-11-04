Logan Paul wins the WWE United States title at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul won his first WWE title today at Crown Jewel, defeating Rey Mysterio to become the new United States champion.

Paul was going to use to brass knuckles which were given to him by an associate of his but lost them before making use of them. As the knuckles were going to be retrieved, Santos Escobar showed up to spoil the party, but then made a mistake of leaving them behind as he chased Paul’s friend.

With Paul set up for the 619, he grabbed the brass knuckles again and ate the 619, but knocked out Mysterio as he went for the splash and covered him for the three-count.

It was another excellent outing for the talented Paul, hitting his moves to perfection. At one point, Paul saved Mysterio from disaster when he went for the moonsault but was short in his rotation, with Paul noticing and grabbing him just inches before spiking his head to the mat.