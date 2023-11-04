Kairi Sane returns to WWE at Crown Jewel

Kairi Sane has returned to WWE and aligned herself with IYO SKY.

Sane, the former IWGP Women’s champion, came out to help IYO SKY after SKY accidentally took out Bayley who showed up to help her Damage CTRL team mate. Sane took out Bianca Belair and then, barely beating the 10-count, she rolled back in the ring and straight into a moonsault from SKY, who covered her for the pinfall victory.

After the match, the Pirate Princess delivered her trademark elbow off the top rope on Belair and hugged SKY as Bayley looked confused on the outside.

Sane’s arrival has been in the pipeline for a few months after she declared her intention to leave Japan, citing unhappiness with her career there.

The last time Sane was in WWE, she was beaten up by both Bayley and Sasha Banks so this will be interesting how it turns out with Bayley and Damage CTRL.