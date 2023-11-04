Grayson Waller travels to Saudi for Crown Jewel despite no match on card

Despite not being on the card, Grayson Waller has traveled to Saudi Arabia and could be part of the Crown Jewel show with his Grayson Waller Effect segment.

This week Waller took a shot at soccer, or football as it’s called over this side of the world, saying that it’s a mediocre “sport.” He also added a GIF of football global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo saying that he has no idea why people “praise this flop so much” with a yawning emoji.

There were rumors that WWE were trying to get Ronaldo to appear at Crown Jewel but his team, Al-Nassr, plays today at 7PM local time at the AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium, which is around 9 kilometers away from where Crown Jewel takes place. Crown Jewel kicks off an hour later at 8PM local time.