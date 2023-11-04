David Finlay destroys the IWGP US and UK title belts

Nov 4, 2023 - by staff

Dave Finlay has destroyed both IWGP UK and US titles…

Just after Will Ospreay beat Shota Umino, he was about to name Moxley his opponent at Wrestle Kingdom, when “The Rebel” took both men out.

Finlay then destroyed both belts with a sledgehammer.

Ospreay backstage said that he wants both Moxley and Finlay in a 3-way at WK18 for a brand new title or bring back the IWGP Intercontinental Championship!

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jade Gentile

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal