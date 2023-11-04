David Finlay destroys the IWGP US and UK title belts

Dave Finlay has destroyed both IWGP UK and US titles…

Just after Will Ospreay beat Shota Umino, he was about to name Moxley his opponent at Wrestle Kingdom, when “The Rebel” took both men out.

Finlay then destroyed both belts with a sledgehammer.

Ospreay backstage said that he wants both Moxley and Finlay in a 3-way at WK18 for a brand new title or bring back the IWGP Intercontinental Championship!