Danielson challenges Okada for rematch at Wrestle Kingdom 18

AEW’s Bryan Danielson has challenged NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada for a rematch at the Wrestle Kingdom 18 pay-per-view.

Danielson and Okada wrestled at the Forbidden Door PPV this past June and Danielson won the match despite suffering a broken arm along the way.

With an eye patch covering his broken orbital bone, Danielson told Okada in the video that at Wrestle Kingdom, he will break his arm and he would never be able to hit his finishing move – the Rainmaker – ever again.

Okada has already accepted the challenge and the match was officially announced by New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Tickets for Wrestle Kingdom 18, taking place on January 4, 2024 live from the Tokyo Dome, are out on sale already.