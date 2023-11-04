Crown Jewel 2023 live on Peacock and WWE Network today

Live from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE presents Crown Jewel on Peacock and WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

Roman Reigns vs LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal title; Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight title; Iyo Sky vs Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s title; Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler vs Zoey Stark vs Raquel Rodriguez in a fatal five-way match for the WWE Women’s World title; Rey Mysterio vs Logan Paul for the WWE United States title; John Cena vs Solo Sikoa; Cody Rhodes vs Damian Priest; and Sami Zayn vs JD McDonagh in the Kickoff show.

The Kickoff show will start at Noon ET / 9AM PT on WWE.COM, Peacock, WWE Network, and all of WWE social media platforms while the actual Crown Jewel event will start an hour later at 1PM ET / 10AM PT.