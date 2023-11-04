Booker T: “There’s a lot of value left in Ric Flair”

During his podcast, WWE personality and Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Ric Flair potentially having another match against Sting…

“You know what? I think that might be the perfect send off. Let’s do it. I mean, Ric Flair, Sting, you know one for old time sake. Let’s go out there and do it just one last time. Let’s walk that aisle one last time. Let’s style and profile, woo, one more time. Limousine riding, jet fling, woo, son of a gun. If that was to happen, just like Ric Flair’s last last match, I think it had eight or 9,000 people that showed up. If Ric Flair and Sting stepped in the ring one more time, they may have 20,000 people. 20,000 might want to come out and witness that spectacle just one more time. Just one more time Ric Flair makes that walk down the aisle just one more time with the Stinger, one more time, not just the Crow Sting. I think if you’re gonna do it, he got to go back to the old Sting (surfer Sting).”

“There’s a lot of value left in Ric Flair. I mean, just his image alone. He’s doing so many things right now. At the age he is, he may be the oldest guy in wrestling that still walks through the airport with no wheelchair, no walker, none of that. I remember that conversation I told you I had with a Ric Flair around WrestleMania one time. Ric Flair told me that he would never retire, never gonna quit and I believe him. I believe him because this is who he is. It’s what he does, and then to bring that brand to AEW, it’s gonna help those guys. It’s gonna help them a whole lot.”

(quotes: WrestlingNews.co)