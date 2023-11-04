Matches announced for Dynamite & TNA Hard to Kill, and a Guevara update

Nov 4, 2023 - by staff

Sammy Guevara is still not medically cleared to return to action.

– At TNA Hard to Kill, it’ll be Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Championship. This is Grace’s Call Your Shot choice.

– Next week on Dynamite, it will be MJF vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jade Gentile

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal