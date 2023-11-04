Matches announced for Dynamite & TNA Hard to Kill, and a Guevara update
– Sammy Guevara is still not medically cleared to return to action.
– At TNA Hard to Kill, it’ll be Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Championship. This is Grace’s Call Your Shot choice.
BREAKING: It's now OFFICIAL! @TheTrinity_Fatu will defend the Knockouts World Championship against @JordynneGrace at TNA #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas.
Tickets go on-sale TOMORROW at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/v8pXzlXdek
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 4, 2023
– Next week on Dynamite, it will be MJF vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship.
This Wednesday, 11/8
Portland, OR @ModaCenter#AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@AEW World Title Match@The_MJF vs @GarciaWrestling
After his #AEWRampage main event win tonight, Daniel Garcia called out MJF, and the champ has accepted his challenge for this Wednesday in Portland! pic.twitter.com/fIj09JxQU6
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 4, 2023