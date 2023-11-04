Matches announced for Dynamite & TNA Hard to Kill, and a Guevara update

– Sammy Guevara is still not medically cleared to return to action.

– At TNA Hard to Kill, it’ll be Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Championship. This is Grace’s Call Your Shot choice.

BREAKING: It's now OFFICIAL! @TheTrinity_Fatu will defend the Knockouts World Championship against @JordynneGrace at TNA #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. Tickets go on-sale TOMORROW at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/v8pXzlXdek — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 4, 2023

– Next week on Dynamite, it will be MJF vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship.