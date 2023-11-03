WWE News and Notes

– According to Wrestling Stats & Info, Solo Sikoa will become just the 7th superstar to have their first PPV singles against John Cena. The other 6 superstar are René Duprée, Jesús, Sheamus, Wade Barrett, John Laurinaitis and Kevin Owens.

– Speaking of stats, GUNTHER has been with the WWE for 1,673 days. He has been a champion for 1,382 days. Which means he has been a champion with the WWE for 82.5% of his tenure.

– WrestleVotes have revealed via X that Kairi Sane has now been added back to WWE’s internal talent roster which suggested that her return is imminent.

– Rain could be set to strike on Saturday night as Riyadh is predicted to be hit by thundery showers on November 4. As of Thursday, heavy rain with intermittent thunder is expected to last from 1 pm until 5 pm local time on Saturday. There remains the possibility of rain before Crown Jewel gets underway at 8 pm local time too, although the night will be warm with highs of 25 degrees celsius.