Set Design For WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Revealed

Things are ready in Riyadh for WWE on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of tonight’s “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 show, photos of the production design and set for tomorrow’s premium live event have made their way online.

Check out a special look at the set design for this year’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 PLE, which goes down tomorrow afternoon from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, via the photos embedded below.

Make sure to join us here at Gerweck.net on Saturday at 1/12c for live WWE Crown Jewel 2023 results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.