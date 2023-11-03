Ric Flair says WWE turned down energy drink sponsorship

Ric Flair gives his first interview after officially signing with AEW.

The Nature Boy spoke with Marc Raimondi from ESPN about his new venture with AEW, which his new Woooooo! Energy drink becoming the official beverage of Tony Khan’s promotion. Flair says he ran this idea by WWE, but they moved past it due to the number of things they had going on.

Here we are today, marching on, making headway, going national with AEW. Out of courtesy, we ran it by WWE, and they have so much going on, it’s no fault of anybody. With the merger and so much going on, they moved past it. It was no disrespect to us, they just weren’t doing anything at the time. I ran it by Tony Khan, Tony called me, I put Chad [business partner Chad Bronstein] on the phone, and here we are.