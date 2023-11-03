Ric Flair says he signed for two years with AEW and “can take bumps”

The Nature Boy Ric Flair has been doing the media rounds after he signed a deal with AEW that will see him be a on-screen character plus getting his Wooooo! Energy Drink as the official drink for AEW.

Flair has confirmed that his deal is two years so we will be seeing the WWE Hall of Famer on television even after this angle with Sting wraps up with his retirement match at Revolution early next year.

But is he going to be lacing up his boots again? Asked by multiple outlets, Flair said he made it clear that he can take bumps and has the doctor’s blessing to do it but he doubts he will be allowed to wrestle again. Flair said that he would love to, so he’s not going to shut the door on it, but thinks he won’t.

Flair also said that he’s willing to do anything and will be at shows as much as they want him to be there moving forward. It’s something that he loves to do and said he couldn’t work for a nicer guy than Tony Khan.

The 16-time world champion is also excited to have his energy drink in front of a large audience every week as part of his deal included the Wooooo! Energy Drink being front and center on AEW programming.