Notes on Ric Flair and Samoa Joe

– Samoa Joe has officially surpassed Jay Lethal to become the longest reigning ROH Television Champion (568 days).

– Ric Flair via PWInsider:

“I just made it very clear to everybody that I could take bumps. I’ve got a Doctor’s release to do anything I want like that.

Do I think I’ll wrestle again? No.

Would I like to? Obviously.”