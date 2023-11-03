More WWE News and Notes

– Dragon Lee signed his new WWE main roster deal last week, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite, Odyssey Jones has not been on the road with WWE recently but “that is expected to change” and he will be a member of the SmackDown roster. Jones was actually drafted to Monday Night Raw earlier this year but he has had a rough start to life on the main roster as he has failed to debut since May.

– AJ Styles is expected to make his return to WWE television on the November 10, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

– Liv Morgan is expected to return from injury soon.