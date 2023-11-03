More WWE News and Notes

Nov 3, 2023

Dragon Lee signed his new WWE main roster deal last week, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite, Odyssey Jones has not been on the road with WWE recently but “that is expected to change” and he will be a member of the SmackDown roster. Jones was actually drafted to Monday Night Raw earlier this year but he has had a rough start to life on the main roster as he has failed to debut since May.

AJ Styles is expected to make his return to WWE television on the November 10, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Liv Morgan is expected to return from injury soon.

