John Cena says return to WWE had full blessing of Screen Actors Guild

Appearing as a guest on the After The Bell podcast, 16-time world champion John Cena said that his return to WWE had the full blessing of the Screen Actors Guild, allowing him to return to the ring while the actors are on strike.

Cena said that he’s lucky that he has a lot of movie and television productions lined up but he can’t talk about any of them due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“I wanted to see if it was okay to come back to tour. So we called the proper people at SAG, we got written legal okay that it would be okay to come back to WWE,” Cena told Corey Graves.

Cena noted that once he had that OK in writing, he then asked WWE if they would want him back to “hang out for a little bit” and of course, that was a resounding yes.

Cena returned in September and had two full months with WWE. He is scheduled for Crown Jewel tomorrow in a singles match against Solo Sikoa but is not scheduled for any more appearances past Saturday.

SAG-AFTRA are still on strike with no end in sight yet so it will be interesting to see if Cena and WWE can come to an agreement for more dates in the future.