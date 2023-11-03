Evan Karagias arrested for simple assault

Former WCW star Evan Karagias was arrested on charges of simple assault and injury to personal property. The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina lists the 49 year-old Karagias as having been arrested on November 1st.

There are no details as to the circumstances, though the charges are listed as “Assault, Simple” and “Injury, Personal Property.” Both charges are misdemeanors. Karagias was booked at 1:36 AM and released at 2:48 AM after posting a $2,500 bond.

Karagias has a run in WCW from 1997 until 2001 and was part of the boy band-themed trio 3 Count along with Shane Helms and Shannon Moore. During his time with the company he held the WCW Hardcore Championship and WCW Cruiserweight Championship.