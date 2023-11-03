AJ Styles returning on WWE TV next week

PWInsider.com is reporting that AJ Styles will be returning to WWE television on next week’s Friday Night Smackdown.

Styles has been off TV since he was taken out by the Bloodline on the September 22 episode of Smackdown. He was going to be Cena’s partner in his match against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa but then LA Knight took his place.

It’s unknown why Styles has been off television for nearly two months but his disappearance also kept the rest of the OC faction off TV as well.