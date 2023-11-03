AEW Worlds End pay-per-view tickets off to a strong start

The Worlds End pay-per-view tickets were off to a great start for AEW as the company sold over 5,000 tickets for the December 30 event in the first two days.

Pretty much all of the floor and first raised levels seats have been sold and half of the 200 Level have now been opened after encouraging ticket movement. WrestleTix data suggests that just over 4,000 tickets were gone in the pre-sale and nearly another 1,000 were moved today.

The show will take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It’s the newest PPV on the AEW calendar following the introduction of All In and WrestleDream this year.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.com starting from $36.