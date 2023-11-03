11/3/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits toll. Excalibur, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Louisville, Kentucky.

—

Match #1 – Lucha del Dia de los Muertos: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Penta sends Komander into the corner and Vikingo follows with a splash. Penta drops Vikingo with Made in Japan and goes for the cover, but Komander breaks it up. Penta gets sent to the floor, and then Komander drops him with a hurricanrana. Vikingo takes Komander down with a dive, and then follows with a hurricanarana. Penta drops Vikingo and Komander with Slingblades, but they come back and slam him down. Vikingo gets Komanderback into the ring and connects with a Phoenix Splash. Vikingo goes for the cover, but Penta breaks it up. Penta sends them to the outside and takes them both out with a dive over the ropes. Penta gets Komander back into the ring and chops him against the ropes as QTV are shown watching from backstage. Penta brings Vikingo into the ring and chops him against the ropes as well. Penta chops Komander again and delivers shots to Vikingo as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Penta delivers more shots to Vikingo in the corner. Penta delivers an enzuigiri, but Vikingo sends him into the turnbuckle and kicks him in the head. Vikingo goes up top and runs the ropes, but Komander drops him with a power bomb. Komander goes for a Shooting Star Press from the ropes, but Penta counters into a Codebreaker. Vikingo takes Penta down, and then Komander drops Vikingo with a Canadian Destroyer. Komander and Vikingo brawl on the apron, and then Vikingo sends Komander to the floor. Penta cuts Vikingo off, but Vikingo drops him with a Poison-rana on the apron. Komander kicks Penta in the face, but Vikingo drops Komander with a kick as well. Vikingo comes off the ropes, but Penta delivers a thrust kick. Penta slams Komander and Vikingo on the apron, and then gets Vikingo into the ring.

Penta and Vikingo exchange shots, and then Penta slams Vikingo down. Penta goes for the cover, but Vikingo kicks out. Penta goes for a Canadian Destroyer, but Vikingo counters and slams Penta down. Vikingo delivers a spin kick to the face and hits a 630 senton. Vikingo goes for the cover, but Komander breaks it up. Komander delivers a gut-buster to Vikingo and hits an implosion Phoenix Splash. Komander goes for the cover, but Penta breaks it up. Penta delivers a Fear Factor to Komander on top of Vikingo and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Penta El Zero Miedo

—

After the match, Alex Marvez interviews Jeff Jarrett’s group. Sonjay Dutt says he wanted to extend an offer to Ortiz last week, but Ortiz said no. Karen Jarrett says they don’t need him, and Jeff says she is exactly right. Jeff says they don’t need any help, and we’re looking at the next ROH World Champion in Jay Lethal. Lethal runs down Eddie Kingston and says we can bet on him. They walk away, and then Ortiz walks in and says he will take care of them next week.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Jay White and Juice Robinson)

Sydal and Austin start the match. Sydal connects with a few quick kicks, but Austin comes back with forearm strikes. Sydal kicks Austin in the midsection and tags in Daniels. Daniels and Sydal double-team Austin for a bit, and then Daniels gets a quick one count. Daniels slams Austin into the corner and follows with a chop and a right hand. Daniels dodges a splash, but Colten drops him with a right hand. Austin tags in and delivers forearm strikes on the mat. Colten delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out. Austin tags back in, and The Gunns double-team Daniels. Austin goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out. Colten tags back in and Austin pulls Cardblade from under the ring. Colten chokes Daniels over the middle rope, and then stomps him down as Austin tags back in. Danielson causes Austin to clothesline Colten, and then suplexes Austin.

Sydal tags in and drops The Gunns with quick kicks. Sydal drops Austin with a Meteora and goes for the cover, but Colten breaks it up. Daniels gets sent to the floor, and Sydal gets a quick two count on Austin. The Gunns come back with 3:10 to Yuma and Austin gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Gunns

-After the match, Austin says Dynamite, Collision, and Rampage all belong to the Bang Bang Gang, and they are going to take the ROH World Tag Team Championship from MJF at Full Gear. Colten says if you’re not down with that, they’ve got two words for you, “Gunns Up.”

—

RJ City introduces the returning Danhausen. Danhausen walks up and says he made a mistake and will actually be returning next week.

—

Alex Marvez interviews Ruby Soho and Saraya. Soho says they have been in a spiral since Toni Storm left The Outcasts and says she wishes Saraya had been there for her during her title match. Saraya tells her to shut up and that she thought everyone knew she was the biggest star in The Outcasts. Saraya says if Soho sticks with her, she will be a star. Angelo Parker walks up and offers to “comb it out” for Soho and she tells him not to think about it. Matt Menard asks him what is going on, and then says Parker didn’t have the dog in him to take his frustrations out on Chris Jericho. Parker says maybe they all don’t feel the same way as Menard does, and leaves to go help Daniel Garcia get ready for his match.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Marina Shafir (w/Nyla Rose) vs. Skye Blue

Blue wants to shake hands, but Shafir kicks her down. Shafir pulls Blue back up, and Blue stomps on Shafir’s foot. Shafir isn’t fazed, and then Blue ducks out of the ring. Blue baits Shafir to the apron and drops her with a DDT. Blue chops Shafir against the barricade and follows with a forearm shot. Blue slams Shafir into the apron and follows with more forearm strikes. Shafir comes back with a body shot and drops Blue with a Judo throw on the floor. Shafir chops Blue against the ring post and the apron and goes for a kick, but Blue ducks a Shafir connects with the apron. Blue delivers shots and takes Shafir down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blue drops Shafir with a cross-body and gets a two count. Shafir comes back with a trip and kicks Blue in the back. Shafir slams Blue and goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Blue comes back with a dropkick and follows with an enzuigiri. Shafir counters into a front face-lock, but Blue bites her to get free. Blue gets a quick roll-up for a two count, and then delivers two thrust kicks and Code Blue for the pin fall.

Winner: Skye Blue

—

The video preview for tomorrow night’s match between Darby Allin and Lance Archer airs.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Trent Beretta

Both men trip each other up and get quick pin fall attempts. Garcia chops Beretta into the corner, and then trips Beretta up and delivers a quick shot on the mat. Beretta comes back with a shot to the midsection, but Garcia takes him down again. Garcia applies a rear chin-lock, but Beretta gets his foot on the rope. Beretta drops Garcia with a shot and sends him to the floor. Beretta kicks Garcia in the face and drops him with a moonsault. Beretta slams Garcia with a brain buster on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Beretta drops Garcia with a superplex. Beretta goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Beretta drops Garcia with a few short-arm lariats, but Garcia comes back with a few shots. Garcia delivers a brain buster and goes for the cover, but Beretta kicks out. Beretta delivers a half-and-half suplex followed by a Death Valley Driver. Beretta goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Beretta delivers a series of German suplexes, but Garcia counters out and delivers a series of his own. Beretta delivers a knee strike, and then they get face-to-face and exchange shots. Garcia drops Beretta with another German suplex, but Beretta delivers a running knee strike. Beretta delivers a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. They exchange shots again and then Garcia slaps Beretta in the face and does his dance. Garcia delivers a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Beretta kicks out.Garcia delivers shots to Beretta’s neck and locks in a cross-face submission, and Beretta taps out.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

-After the match, Garcia says he has been keeping score and time lately. Garcia says before tonight, it was six months since he had a singles match. Garcia says he is greedy and wants some gold. Garcia calls out MJF and says he knows he has a lot of targets on his back. Garcia says there is not a person in the back who wants it more than he does, and then says if MJF wants to prove himself against one of the best professional wres… sports entertainers in the world, he knows where to find him.