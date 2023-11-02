5 Old School WWE Wrestlers And Their Cool Prohibitively Expensive Purchases

The World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE, is one of the world’s largest entertainment sports enterprises. Exceptional events like WrestleMania have audience attendance comparable to the Super Bowl. So, let’s take a nostalgic trip back in time and look at 5 old-school wrestlers and their awesome vehicles.

John Cena and 2005 Ford GT

We all have various ideas about 16x WWE Champion John Cena, however, several things are certain: he is one of the most outstanding wrestlers in the world, and he has excellent taste in automobiles. One is a 2005 Ford GT. It was the blue brand’s flagship supercar and the offspring of the iconic Ford GT40, which won the Le Mans race numerous times in the 1960s and demonstrated to the world that Ford doesn’t simply create people movers. It has a 5.4 liter supercharged V8 engine that produces 550 horsepower and accelerates the vehicle from 0 to 100 kph in 3.5 seconds.

Hulk Hogan and the 1969 Plymouth Road Runner

Terry Eugene Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, is a retired American professional wrestler. He is largely regarded as the most well-known wrestling star in the world, as well as the most popular wrestler of the 1980s.

The Plymouth Road Runner is one of the most remarkable automobiles in his collection. He proudly names it “Date Car” and has it painted crimson. It is clean, glossy, and appealing, just like the rest of his vehicles. The inside of the automobile, like its outside, is quite plain and somber. It achieves a high level of comfort. It has all of the original dials and bucket seats, which are upholstered in high-quality leather. It, like the Charger RT, lacks engine customization. The starting price was $19,300. The Plymouth Road Runner is powered by a 6.3L V8 engine that generates 335 horsepower. The automobile has a top speed of 111 miles per hour.

Ric Flair and Rolls-Royce Dawn

Ric Flair debuted in professional wrestling in 1972 and is still active today. Ric Flair’s most costly automobile is a crimson and silver dual-tone Rolls-Royce Dawn valued at $353,000. The Dawn convertible is finished in a maroon color that complements the flair of Ric Flair. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V12 engine producing 563 horsepower and paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. According to Rolls-Royce, the Dawn can go from 0-60 MPH in 4.6 seconds and reach a peak speed of 172 MPH.

The Undertaker and Bentley Continental GT

The Undertaker, Mark William Calaway, is a notable professional wrestler best known for his stint in WWE. The Bentley Continental GT is Mark’s most costly vehicle. While he keeps the specifics of his collections confidential, Mark’s Continental GT is thought to be a standard model.

It has a starting price of $202,500 and is one outstanding car to arrive in at parties. The Bentley Continental GT is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. In a straight line, the automobile can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and maintain a high speed of 208 mph.

Bill Goldberg and the 1967 Shelby GT500

The great professional wrestler Bill Goldberg has a car collection that demonstrates his appreciation for strong and classic automobiles. His collection comprises muscle vehicles, historic autos, and high-performance machinery.

One of his automobiles is a 1967 Shelby GT500, which was one of the first cars he bought after becoming successful in WCW, along with a Plymouth GTX. According to Goldberg, he first spotted the automobile via the back window of his parent’s car when he was a small child. And on that day, he vowed himself that when he grew older, he would purchase himself this automobile, a promise he would finally keep. Bill Goldberg’s GT500 is finished in all-black with a white stripe in the center.