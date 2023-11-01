Update on Shane McMahon’s recovery from injury

At the WWE Wrestlemania 39 Sunday PLE, Shane McMahon torn his quadriceps during his impromptu match against The Miz. During an appearance on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Shane’s son Declan gave an update on his father’s recovery…

“His rehab is going very, very well. He’s gotten back to jogging, squatting, and he’s starting to work out again. It’s getting kind of difficult for him to bend side to side. But his rehab is going really, really well. He’s making phenomenal progress.

So the doctor said all the time that he’s healing quicker than they thought, and when he tore it, he completely tore his quad tendon. That’s a very long, hard recovery, but he’s been crushing rehab. He’s been doing his thing. And he hopefully will get back soon. And obviously, you want to see your dad be able to do what they love. My dad loves wrestling.”

