Tony Schiavone on Toni Storm laying on the announce table in front of him and handing him oranges on Collision:

“Well, I knew that Toni was going to do something on the table. I thought she was just going to sit on the table, but she yanked the top off and stared at me and then just laid right on the table with her rear end right here in my face.

So now I’ve got a girl’s rear end of my face and I’ve got to play it straight. Then she takes an orange, she had two oranges, right? She flipped me one if I recall or handed me one. I ended up with one.

Then she bit the other orange. She bit right into it real hard right there, boom, and orange juice squirted in my face. I took that orange and lobbed it over towards Dasha’s lap when we went to a break.”