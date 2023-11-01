Notes on Seth Rollins and Katsuhiko Nakajima

– Katsuhiko Nakajima has announced that going forward he will be working freelance in AJPW and is aiming to get the Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship currently held by Yuma Aoyagi.

– Seth Rollins discussed how life is not black and white, something he thinks happens in WWE.

“Life is not black and white,” said Rollins. “And so good and evil aren’t always so black and white. There’s a lot of gray area. And the other thing is that it always changes. The same thing goes with wrestling, right? So to figure out how that applies to a large crowd, what they want or what they want to cheer, the difference between a good guy and a bad buy–a heel and a babyface–I think figuring that out and being able to put it into practice teaches you a lot about people.”