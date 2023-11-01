MJF becomes the longest-reigning AEW World champion

After defeating Kenny Omega in the main event of Collision on Saturday night, MJF locked in his place as the longest-reigning AEW World champion, now standing at 347 days, one more than Omega.

There have been only six different AEW World champions in the promotion’s short history so far and our favorite scumbag tops the combined list as well as Jon Moxley, with three reigns, was standing on 347 days as well.

Adam Page and Chris Jericho are both on one title reign with 197 and 182 days respectively while CM Punk has 90 days with his two reigns.

MJF’s next title defense will come at Full Gear on November 19 against “Switchblade” Jay White. MJF won the vacant title at Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 21, 2022 after he beat Bryan Danielson in the tournament final.