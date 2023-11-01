Loser Leaves MLW match announced

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced a Loser Leaves MLW match: Matt Cardona (with promoter Saint Laurent) vs. Mance Warner at MLW FIGHTLAND live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, November 18 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Who will stay and who will go? Find out at FIGHTLAND live and exclusively on FITE+! Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

Since Saint Laurent got punched out by Mance Warner this past summer, the World Titan Federation huckster has been seething. It didn’t help matters that ol Mancer bit a CHUNK out of the plump Canadian feet of Saint Laurent.

But, after knocking a tooth out of the Crown Jewel’s mouth, this bitter rivalry reaches a shocking conclusion: One will stay and one will go. It’s a Loser Leaves MLW match!

Matt Cardona’s ascension in MLW could reach a dead end as the “Southern Psychopath” vows to stomp a mudhole into Cardona’s tanned mug and send Saint Laurent’s meal ticket packing for good!

2 men fight it out with big stakes on the line LIVE at Fightland!

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, November 18 in Philadelphia.

FIGHTLAND FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Loser Leaves MLW:

Matt Cardona (with Saint Laurent) vs. Mance Warner

¡Lucha Libre Rules!

Rocky Romero & Bárbaro Cavernario (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Máscara Dorada & Ichiban

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Mystery Man (with Saint Laurent) vs. Bomaye Fight Club (Mr. Thomas & O’Shay Edwards)

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet! (Pre-Order)

Some of the fighters and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Tag Team Champions The Calling Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA

World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

Delmi Exo

Love, Doug

Tony Deppen

Kevin Blackwood

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Tiara James

Zayda Steel

Cannonball & Talon

Mane Event

J Boujii

Griffin McCoy

Brett Ryan Gosselin

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!