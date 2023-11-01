Lola Vice wins the 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Lola Vice, the 25-year-old former MMA fighter, won the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament last night at Halloween Havoc, defeating Kelani Jordan in the final match.

Vice defeated Dani Palmer and Karmen Petrovic in the previous two rounds to reach the final while Jordan went through Izzi Dame and Arianna Grace before losing in the final match to Vice.

Vice, real name Valerie Loureda, is a Cuban-American who started training with WWE full time last year after she announced in June that she signed a WWE deal during The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Prior to joining WWE, she fought MMA for Bellator where she had a record of 4-1.

Vice now earned herself an NXT Women’s title shot as a result of her winning the tournament.